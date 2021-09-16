Police issue statement over viral photo showing cars stranded along Thika Superhighway

The NPS issued a statement after Kenyans on social media shared a photo said to be from a protest along Thika Superhighway following the rise in fuel prices.

"The National Police Service wishes to clarify that there is no road blockage on Thika Superhighway or anywhere else in the country.

"We urge Kenyans to ignore the photoshopped pictures being used to peddle this misinformation and continue with their travel plans," read the statement.

Many Kenyans were pushing for a protest along major roads using the slogan "12 noon we stop" which was a call for motorists to park their cars on the road for an hour.

“Please note that all matatus [in Nairobi] will be parked along Thika Road until the Government acts on the matter (hiked fuel costs),” said the notice that was shared on social media.

The Matatu Owners Association also distanced itself from the alleged strike, urging operators to go on with their work.

MOA Chairperson Simon Kimutai however called on the government to rethink the new fuel prices.

"Increasing fare would be our last resort. For now, we are engaging the government to see how Kenyans can be cushioned against the high fuel costs," he said.

The prices of various commodities are also expected to shoot after cargo hauliers send notice to wholesale traders and manufacturers.

“The transporters have already given us an indication that the prices will go up Sh400 per ton more than we used to pay,” said Njoroge Wainaina who owns a supermarket in Nyeri.

In the latest consumer price index released by the Kenya Bureau of Statistics, inflation rose to 6.57% in August 2021.