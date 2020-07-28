Police mete brutality on Nairobi MCA (Photos)

Mlango Kubwa MCA Mutheu Musyimi was brutalised by police during chaos at City Hall.

Ms Mutheu was clobbered by police on Tuesday after a section of Nairobi MCAs tried to forcefully evict Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

MCAs allied to Governor Mike Sonko tried to forcefully evict Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi this morning.

Elachi locked herself in her office as the police prevented the MCAs from accessing the Speaker's office.

The MCAs wanted to table a motion of impeachment against the speaker saying they had collected 62 signatures.

They encountered heavy police presence who repulsed them injuring several county assembly members among them the Mlango Kubwa MCA.

MCAs accused Elachi of abuse of office, divisive leadership and disrespecting other office holders in the assembly.

This is the second time the MCAs were seeking to eject Elachi after a similar attempt was overturned by the courts.