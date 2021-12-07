RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Police officer kills wife & 5 others in Kabete before killing self

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

He also killed himself

Detectives in Kabete have launched investigations into an incident where a police officer has killed his wife and five others before taking his own life.

The unfortunate incident was confirmed by Sub-County Police Commander Francis Wahome, with the motive behind the killings yet to be established.

More to follow

