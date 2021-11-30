Police vehicle kills the only surgeon at county referral hospital

According to a report by NTV, Dr Zinaye died after being hit by a speeding police vehicle on Sunday evening.

Health workers took to the streets to demand justice for the departed surgeon whose body was transferred to Nairobi for transit to Ethiopia.

The striking staff began their march from the Wajir County Referral Hospital to the scene of the accident through Wajir town and ended at the County Commissioner’s office.

Dr Zinaye served as the hospital’s chief surgeon and the medics have vowed not to return to work until justice is served.

The hospital’s Covid-19 isolation unit and the mother and child clinic are some of the critical services affected.

“We are demanding justice for Dr Zinaye and the police officer should be arrested because he hit him and drove off,” Thomas Nyagaka, a welfare officer at Wajir Hospital said during the protest.

Another of the hospital staff said that the surgeon was fond of strolling along the street where he was knocked down.

“He was strolling down the streets heading to Titanic hotel for dinner but unfortunately he did not make it. We are really saddened and until we get justice we will jot be offering any services,” he added.

Wajir East OCPD Kennedy Samani said that the incident occurred at around 6.30pm and the doctor died on the spot.

“We have so far identified the police vehicle as well as the driver involved and the investigations are at an advanced stage and appropriate action is being taken against the driver,” he added.