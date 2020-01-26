Looming showdown as 200 Jubilee MPs convene controversial night meeting set for today

More than 200 Jubilee party MPs have confirmed that they will attend a controversial night meeting on 26 January 2020 in what Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria calls “Official Jubilee Parliamentary Group Meeting”.

Taking to social media, Kuria stated that during the meeting in Naivasha, the participants “will come up with the OFFICIAL Jubilee position on the BBI scenarios to be presented to the Haji committee and also chart out a roadmap for our 2022 electoral victory”.

“Gearing for the first OFFICIAL Jubilee Parliamentary Group Meeting since the release of the BBI report. The meeting that kicks off this evening in Naivasha will come up with the OFFICIAL Jubilee position on the BBI scenarios to be presented to the Haji committee and also chart out a roadmap for our 2022 electoral victory. Over 200 MPs from Jubilee and other like minded members have confirmed attendance”. Kuria wrote.

Controversy however courts the meeting as a section of MPs have denied any knowledge of the meeting, maintaining that it as a convention of Tangatanga MPs and not an official Jubilee party meeting.

Tangatanga affair

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu set the record straight as a Tangatanga affair, casting doubts o the attendance as claimed by Kuria.

"I have no idea (of the parliamentary meeting). It must be a Tanga Tanga outing.

"And if it is, I doubt they are anywhere near even half of 200," Wambugu told a local publication.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of tension in Jubilee with pressure piling on party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta to convene a Parliamentary Group Meeting to iron out pressing concerns.

The party is set to hold elections to pick new officials in March with reports indicating that a faction allied to DP Ruto intend to stage a coup to kick out officials perceived to be opposed to his 2022 bid.