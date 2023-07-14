Azimio revises dates for anti-Ruto protests

The Azimio la Umoja Party coalition has announced a revision of dates for its planned demonstrations.
In a statement shared on July 14, Azimio said the revision was meant to incorporate the proposal to have the anti-government protests three days a week.
The party also claimed to have received requests from some members of the public to intensify the protests.
“Further to the communication issued yesterday on the Third Wave of peaceful protests scheduled to start on Wednesday next week, and following overwhelming requests from all sectors of the Kenyan public for the need to intensify these demonstrations, the Coalition hereby wishes to announce a revision of the calendar,” the statement read in part.
Azimio said the planned demonstrations slated for Wednesday, July 19 would still happen and added two more dates.
“Going forward, the peaceful protests will now be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week, in line with requests from the public to include three days of activity,” the statement concluded.
Anti-government protests erupted over the past week, with demonstrators taking to the streets to protest against rising taxes and the high cost of living
The protests were met with a heavy police presence, and clashes between protesters and police turning violent, resulting in the deaths of at least six people and injuries to many others.
Despite a ban on demonstrations by Police IG Japhet Koome, protesters have continued to gather in certain towns across the country
The protests highlight growing frustration among Kenyans over the high cost of living and the government's handling of the economy.
President William Ruto has defended its tax hikes as necessary to address the country's economic challenges, but many Kenyans feel that the burden is falling disproportionately on the poor and middle class
The situation in Kenya remains tense, with further protests expected in the coming days. The government has urged calm and called for dialogue to address the concerns of protesters.
