The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Azimio revises dates for anti-Ruto protests

Denis Mwangi

Azimio announces new dates for protests against President Ruto's government

Azimio leader Raila Odinga
Azimio leader Raila Odinga

The Azimio la Umoja Party coalition has announced a revision of dates for its planned demonstrations.

Recommended articles

In a statement shared on July 14, Azimio said the revision was meant to incorporate the proposal to have the anti-government protests three days a week.

The party also claimed to have received requests from some members of the public to intensify the protests.

Further to the communication issued yesterday on the Third Wave of peaceful protests scheduled to start on Wednesday next week, and following overwhelming requests from all sectors of the Kenyan public for the need to intensify these demonstrations, the Coalition hereby wishes to announce a revision of the calendar,” the statement read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT
Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga leads protesters in a demonstration in Nairobi on March 27, 2023
Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga leads protesters in a demonstration in Nairobi on March 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Azimio said the planned demonstrations slated for Wednesday, July 19 would still happen and added two more dates.

Going forward, the peaceful protests will now be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week, in line with requests from the public to include three days of activity,” the statement concluded.

Anti-government protests erupted over the past week, with demonstrators taking to the streets to protest against rising taxes and the high cost of living

The protests were met with a heavy police presence, and clashes between protesters and police turning violent, resulting in the deaths of at least six people and injuries to many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite a ban on demonstrations by Police IG Japhet Koome, protesters have continued to gather in certain towns across the country

The protests highlight growing frustration among Kenyans over the high cost of living and the government's handling of the economy.

Azimio leaders after a meeting addressing the press
Azimio leaders after a meeting addressing the press Pulse Live Kenya

President William Ruto has defended its tax hikes as necessary to address the country's economic challenges, but many Kenyans feel that the burden is falling disproportionately on the poor and middle class

The situation in Kenya remains tense, with further protests expected in the coming days. The government has urged calm and called for dialogue to address the concerns of protesters.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

No maandamano on Wednesday - Ruto talks tough in warning to Raila

No maandamano on Wednesday - Ruto talks tough in warning to Raila

Azimio revises dates for anti-Ruto protests

Azimio revises dates for anti-Ruto protests

Details of Rachel Ruto's meeting with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

Details of Rachel Ruto's meeting with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

US government investigates OpenAI's ChatGPT app

US government investigates OpenAI's ChatGPT app

Sakaja reshuffles cabinet after 7 months

Sakaja reshuffles cabinet after 7 months

Kenyans rank Ruto’s biggest achievements & failures

Kenyans rank Ruto’s biggest achievements & failures

Oparanya arrested as Azimio announces new date for fresh wave of protests

Oparanya arrested as Azimio announces new date for fresh wave of protests

Identity of viral man who strolled past police during protests baffles Kenyans

Identity of viral man who strolled past police during protests baffles Kenyans

CS Kuria reveals gov't action that triggered violent protests in Mlolongo

CS Kuria reveals gov't action that triggered violent protests in Mlolongo

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azimio leader Raila Odinga in a matatu on July, 10, 2023

Raila spotted using 'nganya' to commute to work in Nairobi [Video]

Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor 'Jalang'o'

I'm like an orphan - Jalang'o speaks on being ejected from Raila's inner circle

Biography: Wycliffe Oparanya

Oparanya arrested as Azimio announces new date for fresh wave of protests