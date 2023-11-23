The sports category has moved to a new website.

Babu Owino makes 1 pledge to Nuru Okang'a after release of KCPE results

Amos Robi

Despite circulating rumors about his KCPE results on social media, Okanga remains focused on his journey

A collage of Babu Owino and Nuru Okang'a

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino has extended a generous offer of a scholarship to Nuru Okanga, a staunch supporter of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition.

Okanga, who is 32 years old, completed his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) under the 8-4-4 system, and his outstanding performance has earned him the attention and support of Babu Owino.

Taking to his social media platform, Babu Owino expressed his congratulations to Okanga and announced his commitment to supporting Okanga's further education.

"Congratulations Nuru Okanga for Passing the KCPE Exams with flying colours. I will give you a scholarship to further your secondary school Education. Mwalimu wa Maths hapa ni wapi?" said the lawmaker.

Nuru Okanga, however, maintains a humble perspective on his achievement, acknowledging the progress he has made.

Despite circulating rumors about his KCPE results on social media, Okanga remains focused on his journey, stating, "I may not be where I want to be, but thank God I am not where I used to be. Congratulations to me. Celebrations coming up in a few."

Support for Okanga's success has transcended political lines, with former Defence Cabinet Secretary and DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa joining Babu Owino in congratulating him.

“Congratulations, my friend Nuru Okanga for passing your KCPE exams with flying colors! We are proud of you and are the People of Western, Kakamega County, Matungu Constituency, Kholera Ward! Yours is an inspiring story of never being late to validate your dreams,” Wamalwa wrote.

Okanga acknowledged the support he received in preparing for the national test, giving credit to Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah for arranging a professional tutor in Nairobi.

"Nataka nishukuru mheshimiwa Wajakoya ambaye alikua ameniandikia mwalimu kule Nairobi, mwalimu ambaye amehitimu.

"Niko sure hii mtihani ata kama sitafikisha marks ambayo watu wanatarajia, marks 250 kwangu iko sawa," he emphasised.

Okang'a has been an active member of Bunge la Wananchi which has made him popular.

