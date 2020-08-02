A section of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have dared the faction allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta to make real their threat of cracking the whip on those who were not in support of government business, to go bring it on.

Led by Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), the leaders maintained that they will not relent even if it means being kicked out of the Jubilee party.

Kindiki stated that he “is ready to drink the cup of the top Jubilee and Nasa leaders’ wrath” for opposing the proposed revenue sharing bill that was floored in the senate.

“I am ready to be expelled from the Jubilee Party if that is the ultimate prize that I have to pay for opposing the proposed formula that is biased,” affirmed Kindiki who was peaking in Chiakariga in Tharaka Constituency Saturday.

Senator Mahamud Mohamed (Mandera) addressing the media in Parliament Buildings on July 7 flanked by other senators

“In the event that we lose both on the floor of the Senate and in a court of law, we will run to the court of public opinion,” he added.

Challenge amid threat

His Elgeyo-Marakwet counterpart who was breathing fire also dared Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata to bring it on and challenged State out tio implement the same formula and wait for complaints.

“I challenge State House to apply the formula they are pushing in the Senate to distribute the national government budget for the next two years. If they do so, the marginalised areas will start feeling the impact of national government,” said Murkomen.

He was refereeing to Kang’ata’s remarks in which he confirmed that that the party would crack the whip on those who failed to support the bill, warning:

“We now know who supports and who doesn’t support the ‘one man, one shilling, one vote’ idea…very soon, as a party, we will crack the whip”.