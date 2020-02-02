Flamboyant city lawyer stirs the internet with Raila and Uhuru set to jet out to the US

A day after they graced a reggae concert at carnivore grounds, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are set to jet out to the United Sates in what city lawyer Donald B. Kipkoriropines, tells a lot.

Kipkorir maintains that the two could be having more up their sleeves going by two events that happened ovr this weekend in a span of less than 24 hours.

First was the appearence of the two at a reggae concert followed by their plabned jetting out on Sunday night to the United States.

“Last night, President Uhuru Kenyatta & Prime Minister Raila Odinga attended a Reggae Concert together .... Tonight, both leave for US …” Kipkorir wrote.

According to the lawyer, two events that would easily be dismissed as mere coincidence actually tell more to those who care to read between the lines.

First was the appearence of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake counterpart Raila Odinga at a live reggae concert on Saturday night.

The concert at Carnivore grounds that saw Uk-BASED ub 40 band perform saw the two leaders take to the dance floor to show case their dancing move.

Coming closely is a trip that will see the two jet out toninght for the United States Of America.

According to Kipkorir, those hanging, a lot has changed and the two leaders are moving on, leaving others with memories of better times.

“The train left the Station ... Nobody can Stop Reggae ... Others can get comfort from tbt pictures!” He added.

The comments saw several netizens jump in to give their verdict, judging by the unfolding events in tehe political scene.

His remarks come in the wake of reports of a fallout in Jubilee with the President landing his blows where they should land according to multiple analysts.

On Friday, during a tour of Nyandarua County, the President made it clear that he will be launching and inspecting development projects himself and not sending anyone to do so.

“I no longer trust anyone,” said the President in Githioro, Kinangop.

“Those I used to send to represent me and ensure that development projects are on the right track started behaving like hyenas and doing their own things to enrich themselves. Let no one cheat you; from today, I am not sending anyone to help me. I’ll do it on my own.” added the president.

This statement was construed to mean that his deputy who has been toring the country in the name of launching projects will o longer have his blessings to do so, essentially meaning that the Tangatanga outfit is grounded.