6 political parties fold to create 'super' UDA

The parties that have agreed to dissolve and merge with UDA include Umoja na Maendeleo Party, led by Governor Martin Wambora, the Farmers Party of Kenya, led by Irungu Nyakera, the Economic Freedom Party, led by Hon. Isaac Hassan Abey, Chama cha Mashinani, led by Chairman Hon. Mohamed Gulei, the National Agenda Party, led by Hon. Alfayo Agufana, and the Secretary General of Chama cha Kazi Party, Hon. James Kimani.

Some of the high-profile politicians who are associated with the parties include Moses Kuria (Chama cha Kazi), Isaac Ruto (Chama cha Mashinani).

Malala expressed his delight at the decision of the parties to join forces with UDA, stating that the move was a clear indication of the growing support for President Ruto's manifesto among Kenyans.

Malala emphasized that the parties had pledged their unconditional support to the Kenya Kwanza Administration's efforts to unite all Kenyans and ensure political stability in the country.

"The leaders and representatives of these parties have unconditionally agreed to provide political tranquillity in Kenya and support the Kenya Kwanza Administration in bringing all Kenyans together so that President William Ruto's manifesto to Kenyans can be achieved," he said.

The move is expected to give UDA a significant boost ahead of the next general elections, with the party now able to count on the support of six other parties in its bid to retain power.

However, some parties within the Kenya Kwanza coalition such as ANC and Ford Kenya are against the move to collapse member parties into one super political outfit.

Malala has been leading the efforts to merge the Kenya Kwanza coalition affiliate parties under the UDA umbrella, aiming to create a single, stronger political entity.