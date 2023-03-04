ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Cleophas Malala speaks on joining Cabinet

Denis Mwangi

UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala has spoken about plans to have President William Ruto welcome him to the Cabinet

President William Ruto with UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malal at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto with UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malal at State House, Nairobi

Cleophas Malala, during an interview with the press, said that President William Ruto is set to use precedents set by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to invite him to Cabinet.

Recommended articles

While naming his Cabinet in 2018, Uhuru appointed former Jubilee Sec Gen Raphael Tuju as Cabinet Secretary without portfolio, to handle party matters in the Cabinet.

Malala, however, acknowledged that presently, the 22 Cabinet Secretary positions are all filled.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cabinet adopts tablets as President William Ruto chairs first paper-less meeting
Cabinet adopts tablets as President William Ruto chairs first paper-less meeting Pulse Live Kenya

It will be my singular duty to ensure that we monitor the execution and implementation of our manifesto by the people who have been appointed to the Executive.

I shall be sitting in the Cabinet to make a follow-up on the decisions made, but not as a Cabinet Secretary. Constitutionally, the country already has 22 Cabinet Secretaries but I can be co-opted into the Cabinet,” he told Nation.

In 2020, former President Kenyatta set another precedence by co-opting former Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss General Mohammed Badi to the Cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malala said one of his roles as the UDA secretary general is to ensure the priorities of the country’s top policy decision organ with those of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition manifesto.

The former Kakamega Senator said the party will monitor and evaluate the progress made in delivering on President Ruto’s campaign promises.

President William Ruto and UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala during the 2022 campaigns
President William Ruto and UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala during the 2022 campaigns Pulse Live Kenya

We shall be getting polls from our members on which Cabinet Secretary is working hard and which one they think is doing little.

ADVERTISEMENT

We shall be briefing the President on the performance of Cabinet Secretaries, chief executive officers of state corporations, parastatals and even in the National Assembly and Senate,” he explained.

In the changes made on Monday February 27, Malala took over as Secretary-General replacing nominated Senator Veronica Maina.

Malala was recently shortlisted for the position of Chief Administrative Secretary and was set to be interviewed by the Public Service Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT
UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala speaking during a meeting
UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala speaking during a meeting Pulse Live Kenya

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire took over as Chairperson, replacing Johnson Muthama who resigned to serve as a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission.

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Hassan Omar was picked as the UDA Vice-Chairperson.

Japheth Nyakundi and Vincent Munyaka were nominated as Treasurer and Organizing Secretary respectively.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Naftali Kinuthia’s chilling confession: Why I hacked Ivy Wangechi to death

Naftali Kinuthia’s chilling confession: Why I hacked Ivy Wangechi to death

2 Lessons DP Gachagua wants Matiang'i to copy from Kenya Kwanza politicians

2 Lessons DP Gachagua wants Matiang'i to copy from Kenya Kwanza politicians

Cleophas Malala speaks on joining Cabinet

Cleophas Malala speaks on joining Cabinet

Wanja Michuki resigns from gov't

Wanja Michuki resigns from gov't

The life and achievements of Christian Atsu

The life and achievements of Christian Atsu

Blow to ODM as courts nullify election of 2 MPs

Blow to ODM as courts nullify election of 2 MPs

Elephant kills Makueni resident who survived hyena attack in 2020

Elephant kills Makueni resident who survived hyena attack in 2020

60-year-old man exhumes dead sister-in-law and leaves her at ex-wife's door

60-year-old man exhumes dead sister-in-law and leaves her at ex-wife's door

Ruto, Raila & Gachagua agree on one thing

Ruto, Raila & Gachagua agree on one thing

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of popular TikToker, Baba Mona who perished in a grisly road accident alongside his daughter and two sisters and the car they were travelling in on Friday, February 24

Popular TikToker, Baba Mona’s video with daughter before death in tragic accident

Cabinet adopts tablets as President William Ruto chairs first paper-less meeting

Cabinet approves plan to move global organisation's headquarters to Nairobi

EX-CS Fred Matiang'i's lawyer Danstan Omari

Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK

A file image of lifeless cows on the ground

Saitoti's trusted ex-guard loses 28 cows in one day