ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Cleophas Malala, Cecily Mbarire handed top roles in UDA party

Amos Robi

Malala takes up the role, ditching his former party, Amani National Congress (ANC)

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire
Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire

The United Democtratic Alliance (UDA) party has announced changes in its leadership structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In the changes made on Monday February 27, former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala takes over as Secretary-General replacing nominated Senator Veronica Maina.

Malala was recently shortlisted for the position of Chief Administrative Secretary and was set to be interviewed by the Public Service Commission.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire takes over chairperson replacing Johnstone Muthama who resigned to serve as a member of the Parliamentary Commission.

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Hassan Omar was picked as the Party Vice-Chairperson.

Japheth Nyakundi and Vincent Munyaka were nominated as Treasurer and Organizing Secretary respectively.

New UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala
New UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ex-news anchors, politicians among 224 CAS candidates

The changes were reached at during the party’s National Executive Committee on Monday February 27.

Speaking after handed the new role, Malala thanked his former party leader at the Amani National Congress (ANC) who he said mentored to the point of being discovered by the UDA party.

“I thank my former party leader Mudavadi for his mentorship that has led to me being identified by this party (UDA),” Malala said.

He added that under the new leadership, the UDA party is going to be the biggest party in Kenya.

“UDA is going to be the biggest party since independence. We have sat down with the leaders of this party and agreed that we are going to open up doors for people to come and join our party. We are not going to be hostile to people who think otherwise about us,” Malala added.

The new leaders are expected to hold the offices in acting capacity until the party holds elections.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cleophas Malala, Cecily Mbarire handed top roles in UDA party

Cleophas Malala, Cecily Mbarire handed top roles in UDA party

NTV journalists narrate scariest flight of their lives which lasted over 1 hour

NTV journalists narrate scariest flight of their lives which lasted over 1 hour

Why C+ KCSE students might miss out on government funding

Why C+ KCSE students might miss out on government funding

Luxury hotel where US First Lady spent her nights in Kenya

Luxury hotel where US First Lady spent her nights in Kenya

Akufo-Addo to meet Christian Atsu’s family today to finalise final funeral rites

Akufo-Addo to meet Christian Atsu’s family today to finalise final funeral rites

KDF rescues 98-yr-old ex-soldier, the 1st Kenyan to head a military unit

KDF rescues 98-yr-old ex-soldier, the 1st Kenyan to head a military unit

KRA's Sh5B payment to milk, bread firms behind leadership purge

KRA's Sh5B payment to milk, bread firms behind leadership purge

AG Justin Muturi responds to Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ+

AG Justin Muturi responds to Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ+

China Square closed indefinitely for 3 reasons after tiff with CS Moses Kuria

China Square closed indefinitely for 3 reasons after tiff with CS Moses Kuria

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nzula Makosi [left] and Anthony Ndiema [Photo: Instagram]

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

Former National Health Insurance Fund employee, Mary Lilian Waithera Gathenya.

Suspect linked to NHIF staffer's mysterious shooting arrested

A collage image of popular TikToker, Baba Mona who perished in a grisly road accident alongside his daughter and two sisters and the car they were travelling in on Friday, February 24

Popular TikToker, Baba Mona’s video with daughter before death in tragic accident

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a past service

Pastor Ezekiel's generous donation of Sh6.6 million makes history