Cleophas Malala, Cecily Mbarire handed top roles in UDA party

In the changes made on Monday February 27, former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala takes over as Secretary-General replacing nominated Senator Veronica Maina.

Malala was recently shortlisted for the position of Chief Administrative Secretary and was set to be interviewed by the Public Service Commission.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire takes over chairperson replacing Johnstone Muthama who resigned to serve as a member of the Parliamentary Commission.

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Hassan Omar was picked as the Party Vice-Chairperson.

Japheth Nyakundi and Vincent Munyaka were nominated as Treasurer and Organizing Secretary respectively.

The changes were reached at during the party’s National Executive Committee on Monday February 27.

Speaking after handed the new role, Malala thanked his former party leader at the Amani National Congress (ANC) who he said mentored to the point of being discovered by the UDA party.

“I thank my former party leader Mudavadi for his mentorship that has led to me being identified by this party (UDA),” Malala said.

He added that under the new leadership, the UDA party is going to be the biggest party in Kenya.

“UDA is going to be the biggest party since independence. We have sat down with the leaders of this party and agreed that we are going to open up doors for people to come and join our party. We are not going to be hostile to people who think otherwise about us,” Malala added.