D-Day: State Houses cordoned off as Azimio prepares for mass action

Miriam Mwende

Security was boosted at State House Nairobi, State House Kisumu and state lodges across the country ahead of Azimio's mass action.

President William Ruto and Azimio One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga
Security has been beefed up at State House following the lapse of Azimio One Kenya coalition party's 14-day ultimatum to President William Ruto's administration.

Hours before the ultimatum expired, GSU officers were stationed along the roads leading to State House Nairobi and State House Kisumu and were seen restricting access to the official presidential residences.

Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei, however, has asserted that the heightened security measures were in no part owing to the Azimio threat of protest marches to State House over the high cost of living.

Bungei insisted that the additional officers were only deployed to maintain law and order.

Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei holds up a firearm during a past press briefing
READ: Raila gears up for next move as mass action deadline expires

Azimio leader Raila Odinga is set to address the nation on Thursday, outlining the Opposition's next steps after President Ruto failed to meet the demands of their ultimatum.

In a statement on Wednesday, Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna led a caucus of Azimio parliamentarians in a press conference where they outlined their major concerns with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The Azimio lawmakers compared the current state of Kenya's economy in 2023 with the economy the Rainbow Coalition inherited in 2002 claiming that the Kibaki-led government embraced the challenge while Ruto's has continuously blamed his predecessor instead of taking action.

"When the National Rainbow Coalition took power in December 2002, the economy was at its lowest. It was growing at about 1%.

"But NARC did not set about telling people how bad the situation was. The people were already feeling the situation. Instead, the new regime set about programs to ensure that the people started benefiting from their electoral victory," Sifuna stated.

The lawmakers went on to criticise Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for his public proclamations and wanton expenditure at his office.

