Raila gears up for next move as mass action deadline expires today

Speaking at the Senate on Tuesday, Raila affirmed that his call for mass action kicks off on Thursday, should the government not meet the Opposition’s demands.

“The deadline is at midnight, so you will hear from us on Thursday,” the ODM party leader told reporters.

The former Prime Minister had required President Ruto’s administration to lower the cost of living, hold off on reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and lower taxes.

“If these demands are not heeded within fourteen days, we shall lead Kenyans to massive mass action across the country to take their power back and restore sanity,” Raila said at the time.