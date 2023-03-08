ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Raila gears up for next move as mass action deadline expires today

Miriam Mwende

Raila’s 2-week ultimatum to President Ruto expires on Wednesday at midnight.

Azimio la umoja leader, Raila Odinga who announced a series of consultative meetings with the people of Kenya on December 2, 2022
Azimio la umoja leader, Raila Odinga who announced a series of consultative meetings with the people of Kenya on December 2, 2022

Azimio leader Raila Odinga is set to announce the Opposition’s next steps as the 14-day ultimatum issued to President William Ruto ends on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Senate on Tuesday, Raila affirmed that his call for mass action kicks off on Thursday, should the government not meet the Opposition’s demands.

“The deadline is at midnight, so you will hear from us on Thursday,” the ODM party leader told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Prime Minister had required President Ruto’s administration to lower the cost of living, hold off on reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and lower taxes.

“If these demands are not heeded within fourteen days, we shall lead Kenyans to massive mass action across the country to take their power back and restore sanity,” Raila said at the time.

Among the actions Raila and the Opposition plan to take is a match to State House.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila gears up for next move as mass action deadline expires today

Raila gears up for next move as mass action deadline expires today

DCI's tough condition for releasing Fred Matiang'i

DCI's tough condition for releasing Fred Matiang'i

Controller of Budget alleges coercion to approve Sh15B days to August 2022 polls

Controller of Budget alleges coercion to approve Sh15B days to August 2022 polls

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill & 10 others

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill & 10 others

Drama as Raila is denied entry to DCI headquarters [Video]

Drama as Raila is denied entry to DCI headquarters [Video]

Matiang'i's legal team gives update on DCI interrogation

Matiang'i's legal team gives update on DCI interrogation

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

Stand-off at the DCI headquarters as Matiang'i's team is denied entry [Video]

Stand-off at the DCI headquarters as Matiang'i's team is denied entry [Video]

DCI reveal how imposter issued fake certificates to firearms holders

DCI reveal how imposter issued fake certificates to firearms holders

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula

Speakers Wetangula & Kingi asked to resign

Azimio la umoja leader, Raila Odinga who announced a series of consultative meetings with the people of Kenya on December 2, 2022

Raila gears up for next move as mass action deadline expires today