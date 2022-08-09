Deputy President William Ruto votes in Sugoi

DP Ruto was at the polling station at around 6:05am and he was able to cast his vote together with his wife Mama Rachel Ruto.

"I’m a very proud Kenyan this morning that it has come to this moment. I k now that I running for President for the first time and it quite a moment and I am confident and I trust in God that this too will come home. I looking forward to a great day and I am asking every Citizen where they are to choose our leaders in a peaceful manner and to respect everybody’s choice of whoever they want to vote.