Deputy President William Ruto votes in Sugoi

Dennis Milimo

DP Ruto and his Wife were among the first people to vote at Kosachei Primary School

Deputy President William Ruto has casted his vote at Kosachei Primary School in Turbo Constituency, after polls opened at 6: 00am across the country.

DP Ruto was at the polling station at around 6:05am and he was able to cast his vote together with his wife Mama Rachel Ruto.

Speaking after exercising his democratic right, Ruto called upon Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and vote.

"I’m a very proud Kenyan this morning that it has come to this moment. I k now that I running for President for the first time and it quite a moment and I am confident and I trust in God that this too will come home. I looking forward to a great day and I am asking every Citizen where they are to choose our leaders in a peaceful manner and to respect everybody’s choice of whoever they want to vote.

"We want to do this free of coercion, free of intimidation, lets us respects everybody’s choice even if it’s different from yours. I think it is the essence of democracy," William Ruto Said after casting his vote.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

