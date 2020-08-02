Tanga Tanga MPs go after CS Wamalwa as details of closed-door meeting with Gideon Moi emerge

Several Tanga Tanga MPs allied to DP Ruto have trained their guns on Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who they accused of engaging in politics.

Led by former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale and Kimilili MP Didmus Baraza, the MPs who had gathered at the home of their Bumula counterpart Mwambu Mabonga faulted the CS, alleging that he is engaging in politics by backing Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

They criticized the CS for being part of a delegation that trouped to Moi’s home yesterday.

The Baringo Senator hosted 12 leaders, including Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and COTU boss Francis Atwoli at his Kabarak home.

The visit attracted criticism with rebel Jubilee MPs pointing out that unlike the likes of Mwangi Kiunjuri who was kicked out of the Cabinet for allegedly engaging in politics, the CS is having a field day, attending political meetings.

Political alliances part of the agenda

Without revealing much about the closed-door meeting that took 2 hours, Moi’s communication aide Alex Kiprotich stated that the politics and development were part of the agenda.

"The discussion centred on current political happenings, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and how Kanu, Jubilee and other like-minded parties like ODM can work together ahead of 2022," Mr Kiprotich said.

Gideon Moi meeting leaders from Western Kenya

Yesterday’s meeting came barely a month after the CS attended yet another meeting at Francis Atwoli’s Kitengela home.

The pro-Ruto leaders maintained that the region will not back ODM in the next general elections and urged all to join the DP Ruto bandwagon.