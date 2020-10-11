In the wake of a crackdown on political activities that has seen three of his events cancelled, Deputy President William Ruto convened an urgent meeting with his allies to explore the way forward and come up with ways to beat the system and advance his 2022 agenda.

Reports indicate that Ruto summoned his most trusted allies to his Karen residence on Thursday, hours after his events in Nyamira were cancelled.

Impromptu meetings and radical approach

One of the options presented to circumvent the system is holding impromptu rallies that will catch authorities off-guard and present the self-declared hustler an opportunity to connect with Kenyans.

A well-placed source privy to the details revealed that “This would mean DP appearing without warning to peoples’ farms, places of work like car wash premises or carpenter shops or even markets. He can also be in weddings or funerals”.

A section of Ruto’s allies also backed a radical approach, insisting that the DP Ruto bandwagon should face the police head-on and arguing out that any form of confrontation is good for their course.

In an interview with Sunday Nation, an MP allied to the DP confirmed that “He (the DP) ignored the advice from some of us who were of the view that we take on the police head on. Those of us who support this particular route argue that any form of aggression by the police against ‘the hustler nation’ only helps our course. We should not shy away from it”.

Bolting out of Jubilee

Another option discussed during the meetings that have been running every evening since Thursday was bolting out of Jubilee party and charting a new political path.

Those in favour of this option hold that the relationship between Ruto and his boss is irredeemable with senior government officials leaving no doubt that they are out to ground DP Ruto.

While announcing a raft of measures to lower political temperature in the country, the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) invoked the Public Order Act that permits the local station commanders to use their discretion to decline or allow such political meetings.

Reports indicate that the Tanga Tanga bandwagon are considering challenging the act in court and secure an injunction that would see them resume hustler campaigns.

In the mean-time, the Tanga Tanga brigade will be using Ruto’s Karen home for its political activities in the belief that the police would be reluctant to take the battle there or storm any meeting taking place in Ruto’s residence.

Another meeting that will determine the fate of Jubilee as a party and the path taken by Ruto’s allies is planned for Wednesday at his Karen home.

"After this meeting, we will have a common ground on whether to nurture the Jubilee party or we leave but we still believe that we can revive the aspirations of this party," a member of his think-tank said.