Several Tanga Tanga MPs and politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto were forced to flee after armed police officers stormed their meeting, forcing them to flee.

The leaders who included former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale, MPs Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East) and Justus Murunga (Matungu) were addressing the press, lamenting that police officers are being used to settle political scores.

During the Sturday press conference, Washiali complained that double standards are being applied, noting that while DP Ruto’s events had been canceled, ODM party leader Raila Odinga was having a field day, hosting hundreds of Kikuyu elders at his Opoda home.

"The fundraiser was supposed to take place in March, but we had to postpone it following the Covid-19 outbreak, and so we applied for a permit on Wednesday. However, it was cancelled,"

"I can assure you that rather than breaking the DP, they are making him," Washiali stated before inviting Khalwale.

DP Ruto bandwagon on the receiving end

Police moved in, lobbing tear gas cannisters into the air as soon as the former Kakamega Senator began giving his speech as captured in the video below.

Ruto and his Tanga Tanga brigade has been on the receiving end with authorities keen on cooling down the rising political temperatures fuled by DP Ruto’s hustlers’ campaigns across the country.

Several of his events have been cancelled in recent days following the chaos that were witnessed during his Murang’a visit last weekend that left two people dead.