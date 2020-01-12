Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally alleged a scheme to watste billions of tax-payers’ money, roping in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and 2022 succession politics.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday (12 Jan 2020) morning, the DP asserted that Odinga has hijacked the Bridges Initiative (BBI) process to assemble a political lineup ahead of 2022 General Election.

The DP wrote that "We accept that BBI/handshake has been hijacked to craft ODM's 2022 political line up. Unity/inclusivity pretence and associated squander of public resources should stop”.

"Unity? The opposition (NASA) is already dismembered/dead; now dividing Jubilee. Big 4 roll out only way to go," he added.

He alleged that Odinga has teamed up with governors to squander public resource under the pretext of popularizing the BBI report.

According to the DP, the BBI has no known oppose hence it is a waste of funds t popularize a report that is supported by all.

Raila Odinga, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at the BBI consultative forum held in Kisii

The DP maintained that after killing NASA, the AU envoy is now busy sowing discord and division in Jubilee.

Since the handshake that birthed the BBI initiative, DP Ruto has cut the image of an isolated man, taking every available opportunity to criticize the BBI report, the handshake and the unity pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the former premier.

He has, on several occasions claimed that the BBI initiative and the handshake are part of a wider scheme to revive Odinga’s career and award positions to individuals.