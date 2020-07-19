In what is turning out to be a full-blown war over missing party billions, a team of DOP William Ruto’s allies have exposed the rot in Jubilee and spoken on leaving the party.

Led by Jubilee deputy secretary-general and Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Belgut’s Nelson Koech, the lawmakers demanded answers for Sh1.3 billion of party funds which cannot be accounted for.

“When I ask about something, I am not just asking as a party member but as an MP and party official because over Sh1.3 billion cannot be accounted for, according to the Auditor-General’s report,” said Mr Kositany.

The disgruntled MPs alleged that a senior state house employee who is also extensively involved with the management of the party received a Sh 2 million payout in controversial circumstances.

Jubilee Party Headquarters

They also questioned why the party pays Sh89 million as rent per year instead of Sh40 million noting that it only occupies 57% of the building that houses its headquarters.

“We occupy only 57 per cent of the party headquarters yet we pay 100 per cent rent to Lunah Arch Company Limited. Who are these other tenants?” Kositany asked.

Leaving the party

Sudi affirmed that that although they are humiliated in Jubilee, they will stay put and will only leave they party after receiving satisfactory answers on the missing billions.

“We want to tell the President, Tuju and (Vice-Chairman David) Murathe that we demand details on how our money was used,” slammed the Kapseret MP.

The lawmaker accused the President’s side of engaging in sideshows instead of providing answers to the tough questions

“We want transparency in the party. The President has been fighting corruption and it has to begin with what is happening in the party so that we lead by example,” he said.