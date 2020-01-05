In an interesting twist of events, a section of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies now want the DP to abandon his 2022 Presidential bid.

The lawmakers from the North Rift region made it clear that the attempts to weaken the position of the Presidency as per the recommendations of the BBI report will make the next president powerless hence DP Ruto should now focus on the most powerful seat, be it the Prime Minister or the President.

The leaders did not mince their words in stating that they want DP Ruto to wield executive powers whatever the position may be.

File image of DP Ruto with other Jubilee party leaders at a past event

Led by Tinderet MP Julius Melly, the team now wants the DP to go for the most powerful seat in the land should the recommendations of the Building Bridges Initiative Report sail through.

“We state that whatever the BBI states be it a Prime Minister, a referendum or a president, we want DP Ruto to go for the most powerful seat whatever the case may be” stated Melly while addressing the crowd in Nandi.

This comes barely a few days after David Murathe who bowed to pressure and resigned from the Jubilee Party Vice Chairman position divulged that President Uhuru Kenyatta could be the next Prime Minister should the position be re-introduced.

Below is the video as posted by Citizen TV on Twitter.