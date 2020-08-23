Deputy President William Ruto came face to face with the wrath of Kenyans online after he attempted to criticize a statement released by Orange Democratic Movement party on the alleged loss of Covid-19 billions.

Taking to Twitter, Ruto stated that he is not shocked by the opposition’s attempt to defend the Covid-19 funds theft, noting that the opposition has now turned into “Lords of corruption”.

He maintained that the opposition’s interest in the handshake was not for public good, but for an opportunity to join in the looting.

“The pretentious (former)Opposition, now turned Lords of corruption, attempted defense of the Covid19 grand larceny is NOT shocking. It confirms the worst of Kenyan's fears that their side of handshake was never interested in the people's good but opportunity to loot. What a shame,” wrote Ruto.

"Netizens were quick to point out that Ruto is the second and should not spend time whining on social media to gain political mileage but should instead team up with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta to fight corruption". Quipped Dienya.

DP Ruto roasted as latest attack on Raila backfires

“Maajabu! Our beloved Deputy President of Kenya turned into a blogger. The same man who was egocentric sending police to counter opposition peaceful demonstrations has turned to be the opposition leader. DP Ruto is one man whose bile level is beyond limit.” Wrote Charlee Oddie.

“But you're in government you are the deputy president ....lol Kenya is a joke” quipped @Kajonee.

Other pointed out that with his name and those of his allies featuring in almost every corruption scandal, Ruto is not the best person to advice or condemn matters corruption.

William Ruto has no Moral Authority to Lecture any Kenyan on CORRUPTION, He said that Corruption shouldn't be a factor in any Election yet that should be the Main factor when electing Leaders.

“Is it that you are angered by not getting the opportunity to be part of the loot or you are concerned Thinking faceThinking faceThinking face and are you not the govt which is supposed to be responsible for mwananchi as leader instead of crying with us in social media in pretense” added Fred Omare.