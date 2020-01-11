Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino on Saturday, 11 Jan 2020 clashed with Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris in a vicious exchange that saw Passaris rope in Babu Owino’s wife.

Trouble began after the Embakasi East lawmaker took to Twitter to warn his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“Alice Wahome must respect Baba and President Uhuru or we will shave every part of her body that has hair.This is not a threat it’s a promise.” Wrote Babu Owino.

Passaris responded almost immediately, slamming the lawmaker for the remarks and reminding him that e can only shave his wife.

“Babu respect women. You can only shave your wife not a fellow legislator, or any other woman without their explicit consent. Any action to the contrary will be an act of defilement. I am extremely disappointed with this post. Pull it down. There're boundaries we should not cross.” Fired Passaris.

@DouglasMyles10 who attempted to silence Passaris by alleging that she has no moral authority to slam Owino got his response served instantly.

He wrote: “The political class in Kenya is tainted, zero intergrity and they lack morals. Passaris you're used to pulling feminism card for sympathy and political mileage. You're no different either from the likes of Sonko and Babu Owino”.

“I am a proud feminists with no apologies to make.” Fired Passaris.

You shave hair, we too cut any part that has unwanted skin

A section of netizens were quick to join Passaris in slamming the Embakasi East lawmaker.

@MichaleMainajnr wrote: This is so immature, but we do not expect anything different from you.

“You shave hair, we too cut any part that has unwanted skin” added @Elishalangat.

@ShereenMukoha reminded the lawmaker what he should shave, stating: The best thing you can shave is the problems of your constituency youth's like tertiary education and jobs. Thank you.”