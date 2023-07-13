Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been reportedly taken into custody by authorities following his alleged involvement in the anti-government protests that unfolded on July 12.
Oparanya arrested as Azimio announces new date for fresh wave of protests
Azimio has demanded the immediate release of the ODM deputy party leader.
The Azimio La Umoja coalition has condemned the arrest, decrying it as an arbitrary action by the police.
In addition to Oparanya, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau was also apprehended earlier in the day before he was released.
Azimio also announced that plans for a fresh wave of protests commencing on Wednesday July 19.
In addition, they have declared five days of mourning to honor those who lost their lives during the previous demonstrations.
