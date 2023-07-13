The sports category has moved to a new website.

Oparanya arrested as Azimio announces new date for fresh wave of protests

Denis Mwangi

Azimio has demanded the immediate release of the ODM deputy party leader.

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been reportedly taken into custody by authorities following his alleged involvement in the anti-government protests that unfolded on July 12.

The Azimio La Umoja coalition has condemned the arrest, decrying it as an arbitrary action by the police.

In addition to Oparanya, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau was also apprehended earlier in the day before he was released.

The coalition has demanded the immediate release of the ODM deputy party leader.

Azimio also announced that plans for a fresh wave of protests commencing on Wednesday July 19.

In addition, they have declared five days of mourning to honor those who lost their lives during the previous demonstrations.

