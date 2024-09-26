Gachagua speaks after impeachment plans hit high gear

The accusations stem from an investigation by the DCI into the alleged planning, mobilising, and financing of violent protests that took place in Kenya in late June 2024.

Gachagua, who has been vocal about the issue, claims that the criminal justice system is being used to manage politics, a tactic he describes as outdated.

"President William Ruto and I, on assuming Office, gave an undertaking to the People of Kenya that never again shall the criminal justice system be called upon to help in the management of politics," he said in a public statement on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further noted his embarrassment over the resurgence of what he perceives as politically motivated harassment against his staff and allied Members of Parliament.

The DCI has recommended that charges be brought against multiple individuals, including Embakasi North MP James Mwangi Gakuya and Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru Mejja Donk, both allies of Gachagua, as well as members of his staff.

These charges include conspiracy to commit a felony, incitement to commit offenses, and potential money laundering.​

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Funeral ceremony for 21 children who died in Hillside Endarasha Academy Pulse Live Kenya

"Evil Scheme" to Soil His Name

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua decried the alleged scheme as an attempt to link his office to the June protests and suggested that this could be part of a wider political plot aimed at paving the way for his impeachment.

He believes that associating his allies with the protests is a strategic move to tarnish his reputation.

"This evil scheme is to associate them with violent demonstrations... in a futile attempt to soil my name and hopefully create grounds for the mooted impeachment proceedings against me," Gachagua claimed.

Despite the ongoing investigations and potential charges, Gachagua emphasised that Kenyans are well aware of the factors that led to the protests and suggested that he is not among those responsible.

He called upon law enforcement agencies to maintain professionalism, adhere to the rule of law, and refrain from engaging in politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Funeral ceremony for 21 children who died in Hillside Endarasha Academy Pulse Live Kenya

MPs, Aides Under Scrutiny

The MPs James Gakuya and Benjamin Gathiru Mejja Donk were summoned for questioning about their alleged roles in sponsoring and facilitating the anti-government protests that erupted in Nairobi earlier in the year.

They, along with other close aides, were required to hand over their mobile devices for forensic examination as part of the DCI's efforts to trace the flow of funds allegedly used to incite the protests​.