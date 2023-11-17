The sports category has moved to a new website.

I’m being asked to run again in 2026 because I’m fit - Museveni

Samson Waswa

President Yoweri Museveni has expressed readiness to seek another term in the 2026 presidential elections.

President Museveni speaking at the event at Kololo

Museveni on Thursday touted his physical strength and stamina, which he said was the reason young people are still calling upon him to seek a seventh term in office.

The President was addressing thousands of students from different schools who are part of the patriotism program, at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

In his speech, Museveni implored the youngsters to take charge of their lives and guard against temptations that would jeopardize their futures.

He gave the example of himself, who at the age of 79, is still in perfect health.

This, he said, was because he does not drink alcohol or use body weakening drugs.

“I am now going to be 80 years old, but you hear you are asking me to continue leading the war,” Museveni said.

This is because I am fit; I am not sick. If I was sick in a wheelchair you would not be disturbing me by saying ‘Jaajja tova ku main.' You say that because you see that I still have some strength.

That is because I don't take alcohol. It is very dangerous for the body. I also don't smoke cigarettes, let alone those other poisons which you take.”

The President also cautioned the youths against other dangerous habits such as fornication which might expose them to sexually transmitted diseases.

When you love yourself you take care of yourself so that you do not run into trouble,” he said.

Although President Museveni has long rejected public discourse about the 2026 election amid reports that his son Gen Muhoozi Kairugaba wants to jump into the fray, it is understood that most of the top NRM leaders and key figures in the UPDF are bent on having him seek another term.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

