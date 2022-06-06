On Monday, June 6, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga officially launched his manifesto at Nyayo Stadium, flanked by his running-mate Martha Karua and other delegates.
Breakdown of Raila Odinga's manifesto
Raila Odinga said his manifesto rides on a 10-point agenda
Dubbed Inawezekana Agenda, the highlights of the manifesto promises to address the following issues affecting Kenyans:
- Achievement of double digit economic growth rate
- Using manufacturing as the engine for wealth creation and employment
- Growing and supporting the MSME including JuaKali sectors
- Creating an enabling environment for smart agriculture, for improved livestock farming and for growth of the blue economy
- Mainstreaming ICT towards a digital economy
- Improving the investment climate by making it attractive to all investors including Kenyans, the diaspora and foreigners
- Pursuit of a policy of zero tolerance to corruption
- Commitment to addressing the cost of living and raising standards of living of Kenyans in both rural and urban areas
- Inua jamii-pesa mfukoni, baba care, kazi kwa wote, and uchumi kwa akina mama
- Free education
- Universal quality healthcare for all
- Food security and nutrition for all
- Making every Kenyan feel secure and safe at home, in communities, rural areas, towns and cities
- Provision of sports and recreation facilities for emotional, physical, mental, social, moral growth and development of people
- Creating an enabling environment that fosters respect for faiths, cultures and communities
- Developing a comprehensive foreign policy that would promote Kenya’s political and economic interests abroad
- Promoting good labour relations and free media as key elements of democratic governance.
