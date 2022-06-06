RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Breakdown of Raila Odinga's manifesto

Raila Odinga said his manifesto rides on a 10-point agenda

Azimio la Umoja coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga smiles after receiving certifications as Presidential candidate from Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 4, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Azimio la Umoja coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga smiles after receiving certifications as Presidential candidate from Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 4, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, June 6, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga officially launched his manifesto at Nyayo Stadium, flanked by his running-mate Martha Karua and other delegates.

Dubbed Inawezekana Agenda, the highlights of the manifesto promises to address the following issues affecting Kenyans:

  • Achievement of double digit economic growth rate
  • Using manufacturing as the engine for wealth creation and employment
  • Growing and supporting the MSME including JuaKali sectors 
  • Creating an enabling environment for smart agriculture, for improved livestock farming and for growth of the blue economy
  • Mainstreaming ICT towards a digital economy
  • Improving the investment climate by making it attractive to all investors including Kenyans, the diaspora and foreigners
  • Pursuit of a policy of zero tolerance to corruption
  • Commitment to addressing the cost of living and raising standards of living of Kenyans in both rural and urban areas
  • Inua jamii-pesa mfukoni, baba care, kazi kwa wote, and uchumi kwa akina mama
  • Free education
  • Universal quality healthcare for all
  • Food security and nutrition for all
  • Making every Kenyan feel secure and safe at home, in communities, rural areas, towns and cities
  • Provision of sports and recreation facilities for emotional, physical, mental, social, moral growth and development of people
  • Creating an enabling environment that fosters respect for faiths, cultures and communities
  • Developing a comprehensive foreign policy that would promote Kenya’s political and economic interests abroad
  • Promoting good labour relations and free media as key elements of democratic governance.

