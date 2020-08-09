Jubilee party vice chairman and close confidant to President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed that plans are underway to front Raila Odinga in Mount Kenya region as President Uhuru’s successor.

In an interview with KTN, Murathe urged Kenyans to warm up to a Raila presidency, maintaining that Kenyans owe it to him for his long years of struggle and terming it a “Mandela moment”.

“We (Murathe and his team) think it is time Kenyans rewarded the long years of the struggle of Raila Amollo Odinga… I personally I am going to vote for Raila Odinga in 2022”. Stated Murathe.

The President’s right hand man confirmed plans to popularize the idea of a Raila presidency in the vote-rich Mount Kenya region that is turning out to be a battle-ground in the race to succeed President Kenyatta.

“For now, it is running and we are going to go down to Mount Kenya, it is Raila Amollo Odinga” added Murathe.

He maintained that the Raila presidency should be a transitional one, running from 2022 to 2027 and should be a transitional one before handing over power to a younger generation in 2027.

“We would also like to urge him to be a transitional president who can nurture young generation to take over in 2027.” He added.

DP Ruto to retire with Uhuru

Murathe is on record confirming that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not hand over power to a thief and maintaining that deputy president William Ruto should retire together with President Uhuru Kenyatta when their term ends

He has also on numerous occassions refuted claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto got into a pact in 2013 for an automatic succession come 2022.

He is on record stating that “The agreement that was put on the table in 2013 was between the Kalenjin and Kikuyu communities. It was merely for peace, and not (for) winning an election, we did not have an agreement between individuals”.