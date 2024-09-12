The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Full list of 48 Mt Kenya MPs who have dumped DP Gachagua to endorse CS Kindiki

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans are waiting to see how the new formations in Mt Kenya will impact Gachagua’s political clout.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Interior CS Kithure Kindiki
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

A total of 48 Members of Parliament from the Mt. Kenya region and the diaspora have endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their link to the national government.

Recommended articles

The endorsement was made during a declaration on September 12, 2024, where the leaders highlighted their commitment to advancing the region's development agenda through collaboration with CS Kindiki.

The leaders, representing various constituencies from the region, resolved to appoint Kindiki as their official point of contact in the Executive.

The leaders unanimously praised Kindiki’s efforts in spearheading national government functions and addressing security issues.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during meeting with and National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete.
President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during meeting with and National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete. President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during meeting with and National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete. Pulse Live Kenya

The choice to back the Interior CS, rather than aligning closely with Deputy President Gachagua, has sparked speculation about potential political rifts within the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The MPs stressed the importance of a unified leadership that prioritises the interests of the region’s people, specifically regarding development projects and economic reforms.

This decision is viewed by many political analysts as a snub to Deputy President Gachagua, who has long positioned himself as the de facto leader of the Mt. Kenya region.

Gachagua's close association with President William Ruto and his role in consolidating the region’s votes during the 2022 general election have made him a significant figure.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the MPs' decision to bypass Gachagua in favour of Kindiki indicates possible tensions or dissatisfaction with his leadership.

The leaders reaffirmed their support for President Ruto’s administration but emphasised the need for development projects in the region to be fast-tracked through Kindiki's coordination.

They outlined various priorities, including improved prices for agricultural products like coffee, tea, and potatoes, and the completion of stalled road and water projects.

The move to endorse Kindiki is seen as a strategic alignment within the government, signaling shifts in the power dynamics of Mt. Kenya's political leadership.

As Gachagua seeks to solidify his influence in the region, this endorsement of Kindiki highlights emerging alternative leadership centers within the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

ADVERTISEMENT
File image of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki.
File image of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki. File image of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki. Pulse Live Kenya

The statement concluded with a call for unity in the region, emphasising that the focus should be on achieving development goals rather than internal political divisions.

For now, it remains to be seen how this endorsement will impact Gachagua’s political clout.

Below is a list of the 48 MPs who endorsed CS Kindiki

  1. Mwangi Kiunjuri – Laikipia East
  2. (Dr) Wachira Karani – Laikipia West
  3. Jane Kagiri – Laikipia
  4. Eric Wamumbi – Mathira
  5. John Kaguchia – Mukurweini
  6. Duncan Mathenge – Nyeri Town
  7. Geoffrey Wandeto – Tetu
  8. Wahome Wamatinga – Senator, Nyeri
  9. George Gachagua – Ndaragwa
  10. Micheal Muchira – Oljororok
  11. Faith Gitau – Nyandarua
  12. Joseph Gitari – Kirinyaga Central
  13. Kimani Ichung’wah – Kikuyu
  14. Alice Ng’ang’a – Thika Town
  15. Mburu Kahangara – Lari
  16. (Eng) John Kiragu – Limuru
  17. Githua Wamacukuru – Kabete
  18. John Wanjiku – Kiambaa
  19. Ann Muratha – Kiambu
  20. Njoroge Kururia – Gatundu North
  21. Gabriel Kagombe – Gatundu South
  22. Simon King’ara – Ruiru
  23. Machua Waithaka – Kiambu Town
  24. Betty Maina – Murang’a
  25. Edwin Mugo – Mathioya
  26. Kimani Kuria – Molo
  27. Samuel Gachobe – Subukia
  28. Irene Njoki – Bahati
  29. Charity Kathambi – Njoro
  30. John Kiarie – Dagoretti South
  31. Augustine Mwafrika – Roysambu
  32. Stanley Muthama – Lamu West
  33. Joseph Githuku – Senator, Lamu
  34. Karen Nyamu – Nominated Senator
  35. Michael Wambugu – Othaya
  36. Martha Wangari – Gilgil
  37. David Gikaria – Nakuru Town East
  38. Kwenya Thuku – Kinangop
  39. David Kiaraho – Olkalou
  40. Muthoni Marubu – Lamu
  41. George Kariuki – Ndia
  42. Mary Maingi – Mwea
  43. Robert Gichimu – Gichugu
  44. Ronald Karauri – Kasarani
  45. Wanjiku Muhia – Kipipiri
  46. Joseph Iraya – Nominated MP
  47. Antony Wainaina – Kieni
  48. Rahab Mukami – Nyeri County
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Full list of 48 Mt Kenya MPs who have dumped DP Gachagua to endorse CS Kindiki

Full list of 48 Mt Kenya MPs who have dumped DP Gachagua to endorse CS Kindiki

Deals Ruto is expected to sign in 2-day official visit to Germany

Deals Ruto is expected to sign in 2-day official visit to Germany

Kipkeino Primary School set for conversion from public to private status

Kipkeino Primary School set for conversion from public to private status

9 Kenyans locked up abroad - The where, why of their detention

9 Kenyans locked up abroad - The where, why of their detention

Ruto receives prestigious golden award for leadership

Ruto receives prestigious golden award for leadership

Roads leading to Nairobi CBD blocked in early morning protest

Roads leading to Nairobi CBD blocked in early morning protest

Postmortem for 21 students delayed as DCI probes matron's whereabouts during fire

Postmortem for 21 students delayed as DCI probes matron's whereabouts during fire

Raila hands over ODM leadership baton as he focuses on AUC bid

Raila hands over ODM leadership baton as he focuses on AUC bid

Gov't denounces fundraiser organised by Raila's nephew soliciting AUC campaign funds

Gov't denounces fundraiser organised by Raila's nephew soliciting AUC campaign funds

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during meeting with and National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete.

Mt Kenya East MPs endorse Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as political kingpin