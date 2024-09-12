Full list of 48 Mt Kenya MPs who have dumped DP Gachagua to endorse CS Kindiki

The endorsement was made during a declaration on September 12, 2024, where the leaders highlighted their commitment to advancing the region's development agenda through collaboration with CS Kindiki.

The leaders, representing various constituencies from the region, resolved to appoint Kindiki as their official point of contact in the Executive.

The leaders unanimously praised Kindiki’s efforts in spearheading national government functions and addressing security issues.

President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during meeting with and National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete. Pulse Live Kenya

The choice to back the Interior CS, rather than aligning closely with Deputy President Gachagua, has sparked speculation about potential political rifts within the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The MPs stressed the importance of a unified leadership that prioritises the interests of the region’s people, specifically regarding development projects and economic reforms.

This decision is viewed by many political analysts as a snub to Deputy President Gachagua, who has long positioned himself as the de facto leader of the Mt. Kenya region.

Gachagua's close association with President William Ruto and his role in consolidating the region’s votes during the 2022 general election have made him a significant figure.

However, the MPs' decision to bypass Gachagua in favour of Kindiki indicates possible tensions or dissatisfaction with his leadership.

The leaders reaffirmed their support for President Ruto’s administration but emphasised the need for development projects in the region to be fast-tracked through Kindiki's coordination.

They outlined various priorities, including improved prices for agricultural products like coffee, tea, and potatoes, and the completion of stalled road and water projects.

The move to endorse Kindiki is seen as a strategic alignment within the government, signaling shifts in the power dynamics of Mt. Kenya's political leadership.

As Gachagua seeks to solidify his influence in the region, this endorsement of Kindiki highlights emerging alternative leadership centers within the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

File image of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki. Pulse Live Kenya

The statement concluded with a call for unity in the region, emphasising that the focus should be on achieving development goals rather than internal political divisions.

For now, it remains to be seen how this endorsement will impact Gachagua’s political clout.

Below is a list of the 48 MPs who endorsed CS Kindiki