National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw’wa has unveiled the list of MPs who will represent the government in the proposed bipartisan talks with the opposition; Azimio la Umoja.
List of 7 MPs selected to represent Ruto gov't in bipartisan talks with Azimio
President Ruto's government prepares to engage the opposition in bipartisan talks
Recommended articles
This followed a meeting between President William Ruto and legislators at State House, Nairobi.
"Appreciating that the Constitution of Kenya gives Parliament a singular mandate of resolving all issues that have concerned to the people of Kenya the Parliamentary group meeting agreed with the president on a parliamentary by partisan approach in resolving such matters consequently, the PG nominates the following members," Ichung'wa said.
In a media briefing on Tuesday, April 11, the NA majority leader announced that the Kenya Kwanza team would be led by Kakamega Senator Bonnie Khalwale.
Other members of the team include Senators Hillary Sigei (Bomet), Esther Okenyuri (Nominated), MPs George Murugara (Tharaka), Mwengi Mutuse (Kibwezi West), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke