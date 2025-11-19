Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, known for his catchphrase 'Katibu Mkuu wa Mazingira, eneo gatuzi la Nairobi,' has been reassigned from the Environment docket to the Department of Citizen Engagement and Customer Service.

The shift is part of a broader administrative reorganisation affecting ten Chief Officers, effective immediately, announced by Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The change, formalised in a circular dated November 18, 2025, is executed under Section 45(5) of the County Government Act, 2012, which legally empowers the Governor to re-assign Chief Officers.

Mosiria’s tenure at Environment

Mr Mosiria was previously the Chief Officer for the Environment, Green Nairobi Sector.

Former Nairobi Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria

His tenure was characterised by a notably proactive and visible approach to urban management.

He gained public attention for his hands-on engagement in enforcement activities, including:

Sanitation and Waste Management: Leading clean-up efforts and cracking down on illegal dumping.

Noise Pollution: Conducting high-profile raids and operations against entertainment venues and places of worship violating noise by-laws.

By-law Enforcement: Vigorously enforcing regulations against unauthorised activities, such as the recent warning against keeping livestock in residential estates.

Mr Mosiria has been replaced in the Environment docket by Ibrahim Otieno, who previously served as the Chief Officer for Medical Facilities.

This marks the second reassignment for Mr Mosiria, who previously headed the Health Facilities docket before his transfer to Environment.

New mandate: Citizen engagement

The new role places Mr Mosiria at the heart of the County's commitment to improving its interaction and accountability with Nairobi residents.

The Department of Citizen Engagement and Customer Service is tasked with being the primary bridge between the public and the county government.

Former Nairobi County's Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria

The core mandate includes:

Customer Service Standards: Establishing and enforcing clear service delivery standards across all county services.

Grievance Redress: Streamlining mechanisms for citizens to submit complaints and ensuring timely, effective resolution by relevant departments.

Public Participation: Enhancing the involvement of residents in the county’s planning, budgeting, and policy-making processes, as mandated by devolution laws.

The reassignment aligns with the Governor’s simultaneous announcement on the creation of six new administrative Boroughs—Western, Northern, Southern, Eastern, South Eastern, and Central.

Governor Sakaja cited the changes as a necessary action to optimise talent and enhance operational efficiency across the county executive structure.

Other transfers

The reshuffle by Governor Sakaja involved nine other Chief Officers, beyond Geoffrey Mosiria's move.

These changes include:

