The impeachment of Migori Governor which has been sanctioned by ODM has taken a new turn with Migori County speaker Boaz Okoth accusing the party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna of overseeing his assault.

Okoth stated that his life is in danger following Friday attack and accused the party of threatening and intimidating him.

Okoth was roughed up by youth in Kisumu who also threatened to harm him.

“I was attacked yesterday in the presence and in the presence of ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and whoever was attacking my bodyguard is his brother,” said Okoth.

“They thought I was with some MCAs at the hotel. My life is in danger.” Added the speaker.

Night raid

Reports further indicate that goons stormed the speaker’s home on Friday night, reigning terror on his family.

Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth addressing the media after he was attacked

“I was with my son, Ochieng, and close relatives in the house. At 11pm, I was woken up by noise of people shouting my name. They were saying they know that Migori MCAs are holed up in my rented apartment. Some of the people in the group were saying: ‘today, we are going to deal with you thoroughly’. I, thereafter, called my bodyguard, who, while trying to access my house, was attacked by the goons,” said Okoth, adding that there was no single MCA hiding in his house.

“I managed to sneak out of the house using an alternative gate and went to Kisumu Central Police Station, where I reported the matter.

“My life is in danger over what is happening in Migori. I am a sick man, I have been ailing for a very long time. I am wondering why hired goons are making threats on my life. Why would people speculate on what I am doing, yet I am only a Speaker of the House?” lamented the lawmaker.