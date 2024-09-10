Mt Kenya East MPs endorse Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as political kingpin

Members of Parliament from the Mt Kenya East region have officially endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their political kingpin, marking a significant shift in the region's political dynamics.

This endorsement, made during a parliamentary group meeting in Embu, directly challenges Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's position as the most senior politician from Mt Kenya in government.

The resolution was reached on Monday, where leaders from Meru, Tharaka Nithi, and Embu Counties convened to discuss their socio-economic and political agenda.

They expressed their unanimous belief that Kindiki is well-positioned to serve as a vital link between their region and the national government.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

“As the legislators of Mt. Kenya East, we have unanimously agreed that the link between us and the executive is Prof. Kithure Kindiki,” stated Geoffrey Ruku, the Mbeere MP, during a press conference following the meeting.

This political maneuver comes at a time of growing tensions within the larger Mt Kenya region, as various leaders vie for influence and recognition.

The endorsement of Kindiki is seen as an assertion of autonomy by the Mt Kenya East MPs, who are keen on negotiating their political demands independently.

They emphasised the importance of a strong connection with the Executive to expedite development initiatives in their region, which is home to approximately 1.3 million voters, a significant portion of the 5.9 million voters in the entire Mt Kenya region.

The leaders also took the opportunity to thank President William Ruto for appointing three Cabinet Secretaries from their region, including Kindiki, which they believe reflects the President's trust and recognition of Mt Kenya East's political significance.

They urged the President to prioritise job creation and development projects in their area, asserting that their collective political voice is crucial in shaping national policies.

Pulse Live Kenya

The endorsement of Kindiki as the kingpin of Mt Kenya East is likely to reshape the political landscape in the region, as it challenges the established hierarchy and raises questions about the future role of Deputy President Gachagua.

