The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Mt Kenya East MPs endorse Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as political kingpin

Denis Mwangi

In what is seen as a direct challenge at DP Gachagua, Mt Kenya East MPs have endorsed CS Kindiki as the kingpin, as tensions between Ruto and Gachagua camps continue to simmer

President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during meeting with and National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete.
President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during meeting with and National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete.
  • Mt Kenya East MPs endorsed Kithure Kindiki as their political kingpin
  • The endorsement challenges Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's position
  • Kindiki is seen as a vital link between the Mt Kenya East region and the national government

Members of Parliament from the Mt Kenya East region have officially endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their political kingpin, marking a significant shift in the region's political dynamics.

This endorsement, made during a parliamentary group meeting in Embu, directly challenges Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's position as the most senior politician from Mt Kenya in government.

The resolution was reached on Monday, where leaders from Meru, Tharaka Nithi, and Embu Counties convened to discuss their socio-economic and political agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

They expressed their unanimous belief that Kindiki is well-positioned to serve as a vital link between their region and the national government.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

“As the legislators of Mt. Kenya East, we have unanimously agreed that the link between us and the executive is Prof. Kithure Kindiki,” stated Geoffrey Ruku, the Mbeere MP, during a press conference following the meeting.

This political maneuver comes at a time of growing tensions within the larger Mt Kenya region, as various leaders vie for influence and recognition.

The endorsement of Kindiki is seen as an assertion of autonomy by the Mt Kenya East MPs, who are keen on negotiating their political demands independently.

ADVERTISEMENT

They emphasised the importance of a strong connection with the Executive to expedite development initiatives in their region, which is home to approximately 1.3 million voters, a significant portion of the 5.9 million voters in the entire Mt Kenya region.

The leaders also took the opportunity to thank President William Ruto for appointing three Cabinet Secretaries from their region, including Kindiki, which they believe reflects the President's trust and recognition of Mt Kenya East's political significance.

They urged the President to prioritise job creation and development projects in their area, asserting that their collective political voice is crucial in shaping national policies.

File image of President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua at the Kakamega State Lodge during a visit to Western Kenya on August 30, 2023.
File image of President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua at the Kakamega State Lodge during a visit to Western Kenya on August 30, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

The endorsement of Kindiki as the kingpin of Mt Kenya East is likely to reshape the political landscape in the region, as it challenges the established hierarchy and raises questions about the future role of Deputy President Gachagua.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the region's historical voting bloc now facing potential fragmentation, the implications of this endorsement could be profound for both local and national politics.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mt Kenya East MPs endorse Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as political kingpin

Mt Kenya East MPs endorse Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as political kingpin

Rebecca Cheptegei's ex-boyfriend Dickson Ndiema dies

Rebecca Cheptegei's ex-boyfriend Dickson Ndiema dies

Where is Mohamed Abduba Dida? He's serving a 7-year jail sentence in U.S.

Where is Mohamed Abduba Dida? He's serving a 7-year jail sentence in U.S.

Key concerns about the new university funding model & possible solutions

Key concerns about the new university funding model & possible solutions

High Court presiding judge airlifted to hospital after serious road accident

High Court presiding judge airlifted to hospital after serious road accident

Fires erupt at Ortum Boys & Bukhalalire Secondary Schools

Fires erupt at Ortum Boys & Bukhalalire Secondary Schools

Ministry of Education safety guidelines schools must follow & parents should check

Ministry of Education safety guidelines schools must follow & parents should check

Why Data Commissioner has called for registration of regulators, associations

Why Data Commissioner has called for registration of regulators, associations

Wavinya Ndeti gives update on family status in the U.K. amid detention reports

Wavinya Ndeti gives update on family status in the U.K. amid detention reports

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during meeting with and National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete.

Mt Kenya East MPs endorse Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as political kingpin