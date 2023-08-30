‘Over 100,000’ to attend Museveni birthday bash next week

As part of the commemoration, his diehard supporters have organized a big bash that will precede the birthday itself.

This event is being organized by the Office of the NRM Chairperson, (a Kyambogo based pressure group that is pushing for Museveni’s 2026 re-election).

It will take place next week on Friday 8, 2023 at the Kololo Independence grounds in Kampala.

Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, the ONC Chairperson told the press at Kololo on Tuesday that at least 100,000 people are expected to attend the celebrations.

These, she said, will include among others army veterans and their families, political, religious, and cultural leaders, diplomats, students, and youth leaders, market vendors, ghetto youths, and different pressure groups among others.

Namyalo said the president’s birthday celebrations will focus on the remembrance of the “Battle of Katonga” which was fought in 1985 between Museveni’s NRA rebels and the UNLA government force.

“In this celebration, we want to focus on the revolutionary struggles of the African people for fundamental transformation and to also draw lessons from the Historical Battles of Katonga that raged from September to November 1985,” she said.

Namyalo also revealed that the event will feature an “exhibition by Bazzukulu who are successful in entrepreneurship” storytelling by the veterans of the NRA war, as well as cultural performances by dancers from all regions.

The organizers have also planned a cleaning exercise for selected areas in Kampala - as part of pre-event mobilization.