The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Ruto's lukewarm reception in Molo gets Kenyans talking [Video]

Pulse Live Writer

As President Ruto addressed the crowd, a sense of somberness hung in the air, a stark contrast to the electrifying atmosphere during the campaigns when the crowds fervently sang his praises.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto recently held a roadside rally in Molo, Nakuru County, where he passionately outlined his government agenda.

Recommended articles

Speaking to a crowd from atop his official vehicle, President Ruto mentioned key topics such as the Finance Bill 2023, the affordable housing program, the Itare Dam, and the fulfilment of election promises.

As the head of state addressed the gathering, a sense of somberness and curiosity hung in the air, in stark contrast to the electrifying atmosphere during the presidential campaigns when the crowds fervently sang his praises.

President William Ruto recently held a roadside rally in Molo, Nakuru County, where he passionately outlined his government agenda.
President William Ruto recently held a roadside rally in Molo, Nakuru County, where he passionately outlined his government agenda. President William Ruto recently held a roadside rally in Molo, Nakuru County, where he passionately outlined his government agenda. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The shift in the residents' reception of the president raises concerns and leaves many wondering why the head of state, who enjoyed overwhelming support from the area, encountered such a lukewarm response.

President Ruto enticed the crowd with the promise of jobs in the affordable housing program but even then the residents of Molo struggled to match their thunderous enthusiasm, months before when Ruto toured the area to ask for their votes.

Issa Bashir - The crowd is not energised as it used to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fred Nyabuto - Watu wa molo nyinyi ni wangwana sana, mmepea zakayo pressure anajiongelesha mwenyewe na hiyo ndio safari nataka tutembee pamoja tumwonyeshe tumechoka.

Oscar N. Muema - Kenyans uchoka haraka, . watu wamenuna kweli

Kamau Munyua - That crowd is not resonating with your message mtukufu rais. Check what is wrong ... something terribly wrong.

Symo Mach - hata nguvu ya kuinua mikono haiko..

ADVERTISEMENT

.

Pulse Live Writer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Mutua mourns his barber of 24 years

CS Mutua mourns his barber of 24 years

Blow for Ruto as High Court rules on legality of 50 CAS positions

Blow for Ruto as High Court rules on legality of 50 CAS positions

Nairobi matatu driver clings onto policewoman after accident [Video]

Nairobi matatu driver clings onto policewoman after accident [Video]

Ruto's lukewarm reception in Molo gets Kenyans talking [Video]

Ruto's lukewarm reception in Molo gets Kenyans talking [Video]

Police reveal details of how kidnappers lured Kenyan socialite to death

Police reveal details of how kidnappers lured Kenyan socialite to death

Meet Kim Musau, Kenyan explorer who took a road trip from Nairobi to Portugal

Meet Kim Musau, Kenyan explorer who took a road trip from Nairobi to Portugal

Ruto defends his foreign travel costs, explains why Kenyan workers are in demand globally

Ruto defends his foreign travel costs, explains why Kenyan workers are in demand globally

Mudavadi leads Kenya Kwanza in attacking Judiciary over Finance Act 2023

Mudavadi leads Kenya Kwanza in attacking Judiciary over Finance Act 2023

DP Gachagua's Sh850K investment that skyrocketed to Sh80 million

DP Gachagua's Sh850K investment that skyrocketed to Sh80 million

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei during a past UDA event

Gladys Shollei questions Malala's leadership of UDA over repeated violence

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula speaking in Parliament on June 6, 2023

Wetangula kicks out MP for wearing his new religion's dress code in Parliament

President William Ruto

Ruto's lukewarm reception in Molo gets Kenyans talking [Video]