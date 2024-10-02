The sports category has moved to a new website.

Morara Kebaso receives approval to register new political party

Denis Mwangi

The Office of Registrar of Political Parties approves the name of Morara Kebaso's new party

Morara Kebaso during a rally in Nairobi CBD
Morara Kebaso during a rally in Nairobi CBD

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has officially approved the name reservation of a new political party, the Inclusion of National Justice Economic and Civic Transformation (INJECT).

This development comes as part of the initial steps towards the party’s full registration, as indicated in a letter dated September 27, 2024, addressed to Morara Kebaso's lawyer Brian Pareno Solonka, the party’s applicant.

According to the ORPP, the name "INJECT" has been reserved for a period of up to 90 days from the issuance of the letter, allowing the party to proceed with its next steps in the political registration process.

"INJECT Party of Kenya will sweep Parliament, Senate and all elective seats like a flash flood. People of Kenya, You are welcome to your office in Kahawa Sukari, Kiu River Road, 6th South Avenue. Pamoja Tujenge Chama," he announced.

Morara Kebaso hosting Kenyans at the INJECT party office after his release
Morara Kebaso hosting Kenyans at the INJECT party office after his release Morara Kebaso hosting Kenyans at the INJECT party office after his release Pulse Live Kenya

This reservation period gives INJECT ample time to finalise necessary documentation and fulfill legal requirements before full registration as a recognised political entity.

The letter, signed by Ann Nderitu, the Registrar of Political Parties and CEO, outlines that the application complies with the legal frameworks governing political parties in Kenya.

Upon reservation, Morara Kebaso is required to submit a detailed constitution, party structures, policies, and membership lists as part of the comprehensive registration process.

According to law, the reservation period of 90 days is meant to prevent the duplication of party names and symbols, and to ensure parties align with national values and democratic principles.

After this period, if INJECT does not complete the registration requirements, the name reservation may expire, and another application will be necessary.

Morara Kebaso, an influential activist, has been at the forefront of advocating for civic education, government accountability, and social justice.

The affiliation with INJECT aligns with his broader mission to engage citizens on key issues affecting governance and public life.

Kebaso’s active engagement in civic matters, coupled with his reputation for addressing social injustices and stalled public projects, suggests that INJECT may pursue a transformative and reformist agenda in Kenyan politics.

Kebaso has also gained significant public attention through his outspoken critique of government inefficiencies via his viral video series, "Vampire Diaries," highlighting mismanagement and lack of accountability in public service delivery.

