Why Ruto could become 1st Kenyan president to address joint session of U.S. Congress

This invitation, aimed for May 2024, marks a milestone as President Ruto could become the first Kenyan head of state to receive this honour.

This spotlights the ever-strengthening ties between Kenya and the United States. This opportunity coincides with President Ruto's scheduled visit to the U.S. White House in May.

President William Ruto at the launch of the Women Governors G7 Caucus in Nairobi on March 7, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

A Symbolic Nod to 60 Years of Partnership

The letter, dated April 30, 2024, says the address will mark the celebration of more than 60 years of diplomatic relations between Kenya and the U.S.

Over the decades, Kenya and the U.S. have cultivated deep connections spanning political, economic, and technological spheres.

The U.S. remains one of Kenya's largest trading partners, significantly benefiting from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

The U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Foreign Affairs acknowledged Kenya's youthful and highly-educated workforce, alongside its innovative strides in information and communication technology.

This dynamic growth highlights the strategic importance of U.S.-Kenya relations, not only in terms of mutual economic benefits but also in fostering global stability and growth.

Kenya has also become a leader in the mobile money sector, revolutionizing financial accessibility and pushing the boundaries of digital innovation

Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing New Challenges and Opportunities

The United States has been an ally in supporting Kenya's efforts to maintain regional stability.

This is highlighted by the ongoing operations from the U.S. military base at Manda Bay, which plays a critical role in countering terrorism in the region.

The U.S. House of Congress Committee on Foreign Affairs emphasised that President Ruto's proposed address is a prime opportunity for Congress to understand Kenya's evolving role in East Africa and its potential to catalyze African economic growth.

Such an address would not only enrich the U.S. Congress's perspective on East African affairs but also reinforce Kenya's position as a key player in regional peace and stability efforts.

The country has played an important stabilising role in East Africa and beyond in recent years and stands poised to attract significant American investment that can help catalyse African economic growth.

Pulse Live Kenya

"It is crucial for members of Congress to understand how Kenya’s active participation in Africa’s future and beyond is vital for peace and stability in the region and aligns with the broader economic and strategic interests of the United States.

We therefore respectfully request that, at your earliest convenience, you invite President William Samoei Ruto to address a joint session of Congress when he is in the United States on or about May 23, 2024," the letter read.

Looking Forward

The proposed joint session address by President Ruto is set to not only reflect on past achievements but also to shape future engagements and initiatives that will benefit both countries and beyond.

The formal request by Michael T. McCaul, Chairman, and Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, now awaits confirmation from the Speaker of the House.

