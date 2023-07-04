The sports category has moved to a new website.

CAS appointees react after High Court quashed their jobs

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto's CASs react to High Court ruling terming their appointment as unconstitutional

President William Ruto’s appointees for the position of Chief Administrative Secretary have reacted to the ruling of the High Court terming their appointment as unconstitutional.

Those who were present during the ruling which was delivered on July 3, at Milimani Law Courts expressed disappointment with the ruling while some of their counterparts took to social media to react.

Former Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi who was appointed a CAS in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the ruling as the most bizarre judgement he had ever seen.

Justices Kanyi Kimondo, Hedwig Ong'udi & Visram Alnashir
Justices Kanyi Kimondo, Hedwig Ong'udi & Visram Alnashir
This court created their own prayers and granted them. We are definitely going to the court of appeal, we hope justice will be served,” he said.

The matter is now headed to the Court of Appeal.

Isaac Mwaura
Isaac Mwaura

We have a right to take part in national matters and we are very convinced we will be successful. There is no way you can say that 23 are lawful and the others are saying 50 are unconstitutional.

There is no way you can say President Uhuru Kenyatta who had 51 CASs was right but President Ruto who has 50 is wrong,” said former Senator Issac Mwaura who was appointed to the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

On social media, former Woman Rep Cate Waruguru who was appointed to the Foreign Affairs ministry thanked supporters who were supporting her.

Hey Fam, Thank you for the continued Support, I don't take your messages of goodwill for granted. Nawatakia Siku Njema yenye mafanikio,” she said.

William Ruto receives Cate Waruguru at his Karen residence in 2022
William Ruto receives Cate Waruguru at his Karen residence in 2022

Her ICT counterpart Dennis Itumbi hinted that for now, he would resume his unofficial role as the President’s ‘come here, go there’ person, a phrase that was coined by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Come Here, Go there... Focus. Service and connecting dreams to opportunities,” Itumbi said.

Dennis Itumbi
Dennis Itumbi

Some, like Millicent Omanga, had already updated their social media accounts to reflect their new appointments.

Former Senator Omanga described her role as the Deputy Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Interior.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

