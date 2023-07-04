CAS appointees react after High Court quashed their jobs

Those who were present during the ruling which was delivered on July 3, at Milimani Law Courts expressed disappointment with the ruling while some of their counterparts took to social media to react.

Former Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi who was appointed a CAS in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the ruling as the most bizarre judgement he had ever seen.

“This court created their own prayers and granted them. We are definitely going to the court of appeal, we hope justice will be served,” he said.

The matter is now headed to the Court of Appeal.

“We have a right to take part in national matters and we are very convinced we will be successful. There is no way you can say that 23 are lawful and the others are saying 50 are unconstitutional.

“There is no way you can say President Uhuru Kenyatta who had 51 CASs was right but President Ruto who has 50 is wrong,” said former Senator Issac Mwaura who was appointed to the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

On social media, former Woman Rep Cate Waruguru who was appointed to the Foreign Affairs ministry thanked supporters who were supporting her.

“Hey Fam, Thank you for the continued Support, I don't take your messages of goodwill for granted. Nawatakia Siku Njema yenye mafanikio,” she said.

Her ICT counterpart Dennis Itumbi hinted that for now, he would resume his unofficial role as the President’s ‘come here, go there’ person, a phrase that was coined by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“Come Here, Go there... Focus. Service and connecting dreams to opportunities,” Itumbi said.

Some, like Millicent Omanga, had already updated their social media accounts to reflect their new appointments.