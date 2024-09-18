The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Senator Sifuna lashes out at Treasury CS John Mbadi [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Sifuna: This is not the John Mbadi I know. I don't know what they have done to him. He used to respect Parliament.

Treasury CS John Mbadi at State House, Nairobi
Treasury CS John Mbadi at State House, Nairobi

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna expressed his frustration in Parliament after Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi failed to attend a scheduled question-and-answer session, citing a meeting at State House as the reason for his absence.

Recommended articles

The Q&A session had been set for the CS to respond to queries from the Senate, including a question that Sifuna said had been pending for over a year.

Speaking during the session, Sifuna, visibly agitated, said, "I am very shocked because, Honourable Chair, we woke up very early in the morning to come and attend this session. The question that I was supposed to put to CS Mbadi is a question that is over a year old."

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Sifuna went on to accuse Mbadi, the former ODM chairperson, of quickly adopting the culture of dismissiveness he associates with the Kenya Kwanza government.

"It has taken him less than two weeks to become a proper Kenya Kwanza Cabinet Secretary who has no respect for this House. We cannot allow this because we want to engage with these CSs," he added.

Sifuna said that during former President Mwai Kibaki's era, if there was a matter before Parliament and another one before State House, the priority for Cabinet was Parliament.

The senator emphasised that Mbadi, as a former Member of Parliament, should know better.

"It is worse that he was a Member of Parliament. If he had just been plucked from the wilderness like some of the other people I see, maybe we would excuse him. But he was a Member of Parliament. Has he even finished two weeks?" Sifuna questioned, referring to Mbadi's recent appointment as Treasury CS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sifuna expressed further disappointment, citing that communication had been made as of the previous day confirming Mbadi’s attendance.

"As of yesterday, there was already communication that he had confirmed he was going to come. Kwani these State House meetings just come up on people like a surprise party?" he quipped.

Watch Senator's Sifuna's remarks below:

In his concluding remarks, Sifuna called for CS Mbadi to be held accountable for his actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is not the John Mbadi I know. I don't know what they have done to him. He used to respect Parliament," he added.

Sifuna's remarks highlighted growing frustrations among lawmakers who expect more cooperation and respect from Cabinet Secretaries.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fact check - TSC transferring secondary school teachers to JSS?

Fact check - TSC transferring secondary school teachers to JSS?

Student injured in police clash shares health update as he seeks justice

Student injured in police clash shares health update as he seeks justice

Senator Sifuna lashes out at Treasury CS John Mbadi [Video]

Senator Sifuna lashes out at Treasury CS John Mbadi [Video]

Details of doctor Ruto has tasked to oversee Social Health Insurance Fund

Details of doctor Ruto has tasked to oversee Social Health Insurance Fund

Gov't announces date for free entry to national parks in September

Gov't announces date for free entry to national parks in September

Mother alleges cover-up as autopsy confirms how Friends School Kamusinga student died

Mother alleges cover-up as autopsy confirms how Friends School Kamusinga student died

Major announcements from Ruto’s first broad-based Cabinet meeting

Major announcements from Ruto’s first broad-based Cabinet meeting

Senior NIS officer found with unexplained millions in his bank accounts sacked

Senior NIS officer found with unexplained millions in his bank accounts sacked

Njeri Kamau - Profile of Kenyan diplomat appointed by UN boss to role in Guyana

Njeri Kamau - Profile of Kenyan diplomat appointed by UN boss to role in Guyana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Full list of 48 Mt Kenya MPs who have dumped DP Gachagua to endorse CS Kindiki