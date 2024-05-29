The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

UDA cracks whip on Kuria, Murkomen, Sudi & other leaders to contain growing rift

Denis Mwangi

Others who have been mentioned include Githunguri MP Gathoni Wa Muchomba, and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

President William Ruto, Deputy Rigathi Gachagua and UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala at the part headquarters for a National Steering Committee meeting on April 2, 2024
President William Ruto, Deputy Rigathi Gachagua and UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala at the part headquarters for a National Steering Committee meeting on April 2, 2024

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has issued a stern warning to Cabinet Secretaries and politicians engaged in early campaigning and political activities.

This comes amid a rift within the ruling party involving Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Kiharu, MP Ndindi Nyoro among others.

In a press statement released by the UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah on Wednesday, the party expressed concern over the increasing indiscipline among some members.

Malalah highlighted that some Cabinet Secretaries are engaging in political activities, which goes against the law requiring them to remain apolitical.

The secretary general specifically mentioned Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action. He urged Kuria to focus on his primary duties or resign if he wishes to join politics.

Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during an interview with Kameme FM on November 6, 2023
Similarly, Kipchumba Murkomen, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, was advised to concentrate on pressing issues in his ministry.

Malalah pointed out the importance of addressing road damage caused by recent floods. He stressed that both secretaries should prioritise serving the Kenyan people over political activities.

Roads & Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in his office
The press statement also addressed young politicians within the UDA who have prematurely begun their campaigns for 2032.

Malalah emphasised that early campaigning distracts from their current responsibilities and disrespects the electorate's trust.

He warned that if these premature campaigns continue, the party will take disciplinary action against the involved individuals.

He also expressed concern over certain individuals showing blatant disrespect to party leadership, including the presidency.

This behaviour, he stated, is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

He specifically mentioned recent public sentiments and actions by Githunguri MP Gathoni Wa Muchomba, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wa Muchomba
Malalah urged these leaders to desist from actions that undermine the party's unity and disrespect its leadership. He warned that continued indiscipline would result in stern disciplinary action.

