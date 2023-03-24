ADVERTISEMENT
Watch as Ruto dares Raila to face him directly [Video]

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has challenged Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to face him directly instead of using protests.

President William Ruto speaking in Kasarani, Nairobi
President William Ruto speaking in Kasarani, Nairobi

President Ruto addressed a crowd on Friday, March 24, in Kisii County, where he unreservedly expressed his displeasure with Odinga over the protests that rocked parts of Nairobi and Kisumu on Monday.

The head of state dared Odinga to face him, arguing that the protest disrupted businesses and resulted in the destruction of property.

Stop bothering Kenyans, if you have a problem, face me. I am the one who defeated you, why are you disrupting the lives of mama mboga? Enterprising Kenyans did work because of you, what is your problem with them?” Ruto told off Odinga.

Tell him that he was computing with Ruto, aka hustler…tell him to look for me. Stop the arrogance and contempt for ordinary people,” he added.

Raila Odinga speaks during a media briefing in Nairobi
Raila Odinga speaks during a media briefing in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

He told the opposition to give him space to address pertinent issues facing Kenyans such as the high cost of living and unemployment.

The president said he was willing to work with elected leaders in the opposition to develop the country.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who had also accompanied the president said that it was regrettable that Raila was misleading his supporters.

Gachagua accused Odinga of taking advantage of his supporters without helping them improve their lives.

READ: DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya street signage

He also turned the heat on Kisii Governor Simba Arati, putting him on the spot to dump the Azimio la Umoja outfit and work with President Ruto.

I want to tell Governor Arati to stay close to the president so that Kisii can develop. Leave Raila, his mission is to destroy property,” Gachagua said.

During his speech, Governor Arati thanked the head of state for appointing leaders from the region but also implored him to consider the youth, whom he argued need the opportunities more than long-serving politicians.

We are ready to take care of our leaders in their advanced age but I want to urge you to appoint the youth for the next five years,” Arati said.

He added that he is willing to work with the head of state to ensure that Kisii county benefits from the government’s development projects.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

