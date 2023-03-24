ADVERTISEMENT
DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

Denis Mwangi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has released photos of Kenyans who are wanted for allegedly participating in vandalism during the Azimio la Umoja protest on Monday, March 20.

In a statement on Friday, March 24, the DCI said that persons whose photos appeared in the statement should report to the Serious Crimes offices based at DCI headquarters along Kiambu road.

"The criminals who took advantage of the demonstrations were captured on camera destroying public property, attacking innocent members of the public and hurling projectiles at police officers who were on duty protecting life and property," the DCI statement read in part.

Azimio Protestors engage police officers in Eastleigh, Nairobi on Monday, March 24, 2023
Azimio Protestors engage police officers in Eastleigh, Nairobi on Monday, March 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
According to the police, property of unknown value was destroyed while a total of 33 officers suffered injuries of various degrees and some are still recuperating at various hospitals in the city.

"In this regard, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations cautions members of the public that while the right to assemble, picket and petition is enshrined in our constitution, these rights should be exercised with civility and should not infringe on the rights of others," the statement continued.

READ: Raila announces anti-govt protests to be held twice a week

The wanted suspects will face charges ranging from robbery with violence, malicious damage to public property and assault among other allied offences.

Photos of wanted suspects below. (Click on image to expand)

