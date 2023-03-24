DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

In a statement on Friday, March 24, the DCI said that persons whose photos appeared in the statement should report to the Serious Crimes offices based at DCI headquarters along Kiambu road.

"The criminals who took advantage of the demonstrations were captured on camera destroying public property, attacking innocent members of the public and hurling projectiles at police officers who were on duty protecting life and property," the DCI statement read in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the police, property of unknown value was destroyed while a total of 33 officers suffered injuries of various degrees and some are still recuperating at various hospitals in the city.

"In this regard, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations cautions members of the public that while the right to assemble, picket and petition is enshrined in our constitution, these rights should be exercised with civility and should not infringe on the rights of others," the statement continued.

The wanted suspects will face charges ranging from robbery with violence, malicious damage to public property and assault among other allied offences.

Photos of wanted suspects below. (Click on image to expand)