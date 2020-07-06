Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has asked Kenyans to pray for him as he confessed battling insomnia amid growing troubles with government agencies.

Sonko confessed lacking sleep in a message published on his Facebook page on Monday at around 3 am.

"Watu wangu, insomnia is real. Haki muendelee kuniombea mpaka Mungu Askie maombi yenu. Nami sitawawachilia (My people, insomnia is real. Please continue praying for me until God hears your prayers and I will stick with you)," Sonko said.

The development came amid pressure from government agencies that have been probing his bank accounts for possible corruption.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) is pursuing the county boss for allegedly illegally amassing Sh500 million between August 2017 and December 2019.

EACC detectives are also probing Sonko's purchase of prime property owned by the Kenya Railways and which has now hosts the Governor's private office.

The private office was last week raided by detectives who were looking for documents proving that Sonko's purchase of the property for Sh500 million was fraudulent.