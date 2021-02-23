Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has encouraged his citizens to wear face masks in public.

While speaking on Tuesday, President Magufuli insisted that the citizens should prefer locally-manufactured masks to imported ones.

The wearing of masks is among the measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 which claimed the life of Maalim Seif Sheriff Hamad, was Zanzibar's first Vice President.

President Magufuli denied the existence of Covid-19 in his country for months, stating that divine intervention had protected Tanzanians from the respiratory infection.

His government has, however, added that Tanzanians should adhere to social distancing and hand washing protocols.