Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli and his Zanzibar counterpart Hussein Ali Mwinyi, led Tanzanians in mourning the death of Maalim Seif Sheriff Hamad, who was Zanzibar's first Vice President.

The cause of Maalim Seif's death was not made clear, however, on January 31 he was reportedly hospitalized at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar after he allegedly tested positive for Coronavirus.

Maalim Seif of ACT Wazalendo passed away at the age of 77. He stepdown down from his party a few months ago after he was appointed as Zanzibar’s first Vice President by President Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Addressing the Nation, Mwinyi noted that Maalim Seif died while undergoing treatment at the Muhimbili Hospital, where he had been admitted for 2 weeks. He also announced seven days of National Mourning.

“Nimepokea kwa masikitiko taarifa ya kifo cha Mhe. Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, aliyekuwa Makamu wa Kwanza wa Rais wa Zanzibar. Natoa pole kwa Rais wa Zanzibar Mhe. Dkt. Mwinyi, Familia, Wazanzibari, wanachama wa ACT-Wazalendo na Watanzania wote. Mungu amweke mahali pema peponi,Amina” reads Magufuli’s tweet.

His death comes weeks, after his Party ACT Wazalendo released information, stating that Maalim and a few members of his family had contracted Covid-19. The late Maalim Seif has been in politics for the past 30 years.