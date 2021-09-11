President of Estonia shocks Kenyans by running in Karura forest

The president was accompanied by Kenyan elite athletes: Catherine Ndereba, Tegla Loroupe and Douglas Wakiihuri. The race was flagged off by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed.

The Estonian President was at the Kenya Forest Service Headquarters, Karura Forest to participate in the run and later took part in an environmental event spearheading sustainable forestry.

President Kersti Kaljulaid became Estonia's first head of state to make an offical visit to Kenya this week to promote "business diplomacy" between the two countries.

"Nairobi is the heart of economic life for the entire African continent and many Estonian companies want to expand their reach here," said Kristel Engman, from the foreign relations department of the President's Office.

Engman said Kenya is also one of the main centers of "diplomatic life in Africa" and hosts the headquarters of several international agencies. The country has also expressed interest in Estonia's education system, e-government and digital experience.

Writing on social media on Thursday after a meeting with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kaljulaid said: "There's a great potential for our countries, people & businesses in this cooperation."

On Thursday, foreign minister Raychelle Omamo met with the Estonian foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets.

The pair discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in the UN Security Council, the COVID-19 situation in Africa and the world, and digital options for supporting developing societies.