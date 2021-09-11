The President of the Republic of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, joined retired Kenyan athletes earlier today, Saturday, September 11, at Karura Forest for a 10KM race.
President of Estonia shocks Kenyans by running in Karura forest
The President is on the last day of her three-day State visit to Kenya.
The president was accompanied by Kenyan elite athletes: Catherine Ndereba, Tegla Loroupe and Douglas Wakiihuri. The race was flagged off by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed.
The Estonian President was at the Kenya Forest Service Headquarters, Karura Forest to participate in the run and later took part in an environmental event spearheading sustainable forestry.
President Kersti Kaljulaid became Estonia's first head of state to make an offical visit to Kenya this week to promote "business diplomacy" between the two countries.
"Nairobi is the heart of economic life for the entire African continent and many Estonian companies want to expand their reach here," said Kristel Engman, from the foreign relations department of the President's Office.
Engman said Kenya is also one of the main centers of "diplomatic life in Africa" and hosts the headquarters of several international agencies. The country has also expressed interest in Estonia's education system, e-government and digital experience.
Writing on social media on Thursday after a meeting with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kaljulaid said: "There's a great potential for our countries, people & businesses in this cooperation."
On Thursday, foreign minister Raychelle Omamo met with the Estonian foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets.
The pair discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in the UN Security Council, the COVID-19 situation in Africa and the world, and digital options for supporting developing societies.
"We are fellow members with Kenya at the UN Security Council until the end of this year and see great potential for cooperation in international peace and security as well as digital development and economic cooperation. We also have a shared interest in education cooperation," Liimets said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke