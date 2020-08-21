President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday appeared to respond to his deputy William Ruto's claim that police have been used to coerce Senators to vote in a certain way regarding the Counties Revenue Sharing formula.

President Kenyatta said he and his team was solely focused on working and bringing development to Kenyans across the country.

However, he decried that some leaders, whom he did not name, had chosen the path of complaining and screaming instead of working.

"Our work as leaders is not to complain but to come up with solutions. That is why I'm here with my people to deliver titles and you can now get financing and build decent houses for you and your families. You will be seeing us in Kilifi, in Tharaka Nithi and elsewhere around the country.

"These days I don't talk much but I read newspapers and I see people complaining all over. As for me, you will recognize me by the work I do not by how much I scream. You will see my work and those who are making noises can continue," the President said.

Kenyatta distanced himself from the Senate stalemate regarding the counties revenue formula but supported a formula that favors population as the primary consideration - popularly referred as the one man one shilling formula.

"When we talk about the Senate, it is not my formula. It came from the CRA and they recommended every person to get a fair share. Why is it that Nairobi residents are being told that they are rich yet they live in the slums and some of them use flying toilets? Truth and justice will come out," the President added.

Nairobi County is the biggest beneficiary of the one man one shilling formula which also favors counties in Mt Kenya, Rift Valley, Western, and Nyanza region.

Ironically, Nairobi Senators Johnson Sakaja is leading the fight against the one man one shilling formula and favors one where historically marginalized counties will get more money.