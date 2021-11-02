RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru arrives in new all-electric Jaguar SUV [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Jaguar I-Pace.
Jaguar I-Pace.

President Uhuru Kenyatta attended the World Leaders Summit of the ongoing 26th United Nations Climate Conference (COP26) in the UK on Monday, November 1.

As one of the VIPs at the event, he had the pleasure of being chauffeured in the new all-electric Jaguar I-Pace.

The car is the first mainstream full-size premium electric car following in the footsteps of Tesla.

Jaguar partnered with COP26 to provide a fleet of electrified vehicles to world leaders and delegates attending the summit to deliver zero-emission transport at the event.

The I-Pace won three awards including the World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car in 2019.

The vehicle retails for about Sh10 million excluding taxes and import fees.

President Kenyatta told world leaders that Kenya will be a steadfast champion of the interests of African countries and the entire Global South on climate change at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

President Kenyatta challenged developed nations to invest more in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and regretted that Africa's proposal on special needs and circumstances was dropped from the COP26 agenda.

As many of you know, Kenya is a pacesetter in the energy sector. We are among the top eight (8) global leaders in geothermal power development and home to the largest wind power project in Africa,” President Kenyatta said.

Two times in a row, developing countries have been promised US $100 billion per year but it has not yet been delivered," President Kenyatta said, adding that Kenya expects COP26 to come up with a work plan for implementing the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

