President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared seven days of national mourning in honour of the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli.

President Kenyatta who is also the East Africa Community (EAC) chairperson ordered the EAC flag to fly at half mast until the evening of Magufuli's burial.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Kenya I convey sincere condolences to the First Lady of Tanzania Her Excellency Janet Magufuli, their children and the entire Magufuli family and indeed affirm our solidarity with the government and people of Tanzania during this challenging time. They remain in our thoughts and prayers.

"Africa has lost an illustrious leader whose vision and passion and immense leadership propelled the nation of Tanzania forward. On the continental stage, the late Magufuli was a champion of Pan Africanism," he stated.

President Kenyatta added: "In the passing on of President Magufuli, I have lost a friend, a colleague and visionary ally whom I worked closely particularly on our commitment to forge lasting bonds with Kenya and Tanzania."