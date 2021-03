Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has passed on.

Magufuli's death was announced by Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu, who said that Magufuli died of heart complications on Wednesday, at around 6PM.

Speaking in a televised address, Vice President Suluhu said President Magufuli had been diagnosed with chronic atrial fibrillation, a disease he has battled for over 10 years.

Tanzania begins 14 days of mourning.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

More to follow.